Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence Following Rumored Split With Tristan Thompson Over Cheating Allegation

Khloé Kardashian broke her silence Tuesday following rumors that she finally split with Tristan Thompson over allegations he cheated on her again.

“Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me, the 34-year-old reality television star tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 18, 2019 at 8:23am PST

“I love you! Thank you Thank you,” she added. “I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another.”

Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 26, 2019

It comes on the heels of reports last week that the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has “had enough” once and for all and broke off her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player following a report that he cheated on her with her sister, Kylie Jenner’s, best friend, Jordyn Woods. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

She all but confirmed it with a bunch of shouting emojis in response to the report from Hollywood Unlocked. Her friend Malika Haqq also wrote in the comment section simply, “STRONG FACTS.”

The Kardashian and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, have all unfollowed Woods on Instagram following reports of the alleged cheating, per the Huffington Post.

As previously reported, the allegations come 10 months after the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, following another allegation that the basketball star cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.