LeBron James Posts About Becoming Only Player In NBA History Top 10 In Assists And Points

LeBron James was apparently pretty happy with himself after becoming the only player in NBA history to be in the top-10 for points and assists.

The Lakers star pulled off the impressive accomplishment Monday night in a losing effort to the Grizzlies. For some unknown reason, he felt the need to post about it on Instagram.

The three-time NBA champion captioned the post announcing his achievement:

I literally have no words! I guess like @realcoleworld said “Even when the dark out, the sun is shining somewhere”. Throughout it all no matter good or bad appreciate the journey. Thank you to all who continue to take this journey with me. #thekidfromakron #striveforgreatness #jamesgang

I’m not a LeBron hater at all, but this post is so unnecessary and stupid. Quoting J. Cole about when it’s “dark out, the sun is shining somewhere” is so cringeworthy that you have to laugh.

He’s pretty much telling everybody in the world that the Lakers suck, but at least he’s still out here balling. The thing is, I don’t even think LeBron realizes how arrogant, cocky and condescending this post comes off as. It’s just absurd. (RELATED: LeBron James Says ‘Space Jam 2’ Will Begin Filming In The Summer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 22, 2019 at 11:50am PST

Clearly, LeBron James could learn a thing or two about humility from NFL legend Barry Sanders. Sanders was arguably the greatest running back to ever play the game, but you never saw him celebrate.

He was humble in his success. He let his play on the field do all the talking for him. LeBron, while the greatest basketball player of my generation and possibly ever, feels the need to always point to his accomplishments.

It’s honestly a little embarrassing.

I can’t wait to see the ‘spin zone’ we’re about to get hit with from all the LeBron fans. It should be great.