Want Your Mouth To Be Magically Delicious? Throw This Lucky Charms-Inspired Beer Down Your Gullet
A Virginia brewing company wants to take beer-lovers on a ride back to their childhoods, scrambling out of bed on Saturday mornings to watch cartoons and sift through a box of Lucky Charms to dig for colorful marshmallows.
Smartmouth Brewing Company is launching an IPA on Saturday called “Saturday Morning.” The brew is hyped as having flavors reminiscent of the iconic breakfast cereal. Actual toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits were used in the mash, according to the company’s launch announcement.
View this post on Instagram
NEW BEER RELEASE ———————————————— This Saturday (3/2) is the release of Saturday Morning, our newest IPA with marshmallows. Brewed with house toasted marshmallows and cereal marshmallows in the mash, hopped with Galaxy and Calypso, and dry hopped a whole lot more. This IPA is sure to set you back with nostalgia, on the couch, turning on the best cartoons for a Saturday morning. ———————————————— Available on draft at both locations, and in 16oz cans for a LIMITED time in Norfolk. 4pk limit TBD. ———————————————— On top of this amazing release, we have a whole slew of fun planned at the Norfolk location. Smartmouth and StarFire present Saturday Morning All Day: 2-6pm – Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament & Retro games from @buttonslashers | Local Heroes Comic Sale | Tower of Games Board Games 6pm – Cosplay Contest – Dress up as your favorite Saturday Morning Cartoon character or favorite Super Hero. (Points for being stylish) 6:15pm – Nerd Night Trivia – with prizes 7:30-9:30pm – Music by Baby Josy of LADADA featuring Flamenco Extraordinaire Tom Slay We’ll also have Vinnie’s Pizza food truck all day slinging amazing pies, so come out for an amazing day of nostalgic fun. ———————————————— ???????????????????????????????????????????? ———————————————— *** WE ONLY DISTRIBUTE IN THE STATE OF VA AND DO NOT SHIP BEER *** ———————————————————————————@buttonslashers @starfirefestival @localheroescomics @towerofgames @ladadaband @vinnysonwheels . . . . . . . . . #craftbeer #instabeer #beerstagram #beersofinstagram #drinklocal #eatlocal #nostalgia #cereal #magicallyridiculous #smartmouthbeer #hashtag #craftbeerporn #beer #757 #smartbeerstupidgood
Brewery spokesman Chris Neikirk said while the beer is not marketed to children, it is “a beer evoking nostalgia in adults who remember days when Saturday mornings were a time that you sat around watching cartoons and playing games,” in an interview with USA Today. (RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers Affiliate Carolina Mudcats Will Play Games As The ‘Micro Brews’)
Neikirk also described the 6.6 percent ABV beer as having a note “sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste.”
General Mills, which manufactures Lucky Charms, was not aware of the cereal-inspired beer, according to the cereal company’s spokesman, MarketWatch reported.
Beer drinkers can find the recipe on draft or in cans at the brewer’s Virginia Beach and Norfolk locations, and throughout Virginia to limited bars and specialty liquor stores.
