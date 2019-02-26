Meghan McCain Blasts Co-Hosts And Dems Over Block Of Born-Alive Bill: ‘The Party Of Infanticide’

Things got heated Thursday on “The View” when Meghan McCain blasted her co-hosts and Democrats over the block of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

It happened during a panel discussion on the ABC talk show regarding Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ latest statement about people not having kids because of climate change. The conversation then quickly turned toward all the Democrats who voted against passing Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s bill. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

It would have meant prison time for doctors who failed to administer medical care and tried to save the lives of babies who survived late-term abortions. (RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats Who Voted Against Infanticide)

“Now this is an example, when we are talking about people having children and where, just how extreme the left has gone. This is an example of that,” McCain explained. “So, if Democrats want to win an election, going forward, are you going to be the party of late-term abortion? The party of infanticide.”

“Let me finish, please,” she added. “Is this the platform you are going to have? Because when you are talking about children and people being pro-life, this is well out of the mainstream of where Americans are at.”

McCain then said she thinks those who blocked the bill, such as Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York did so in response to Ocasio-Cortez.

“I believe AOC is the leader of the party,” the former Fox News contributor said. “If you think that is how you win back the White House, I’m here to tell you I’ve spent a lot of time in red states—I’m from a red state—that is a losing argument.”

“Let her tell her side,” Behar interjected once again, telling McCain to let host Sunny Hostin explain why she was okay with the move, despite being pro-life. “Meghan, let her tell her side, please.”

“It’s ‘disgusting,'” McCain replied. “It’s infanticide.”

“Because the bill that the Senate Dems blocked yesterday, was to provide medical care for infants who survived failed abortions,” Hostin responded.

“Yes, so those babies should just be left to die on a table,” McCain snapped back.

Behar eventually stopped the conversation and threw to a commercial break. When they came back Hostin explained her position before McCain repeated about Dems being the party of “infanticide.”

Behar then ended the conversation and said it was time to talk about the Kardashians.