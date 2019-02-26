Former NBA Guard Mike Bibby Accused Of Sexually Assaulting School Teacher

Former NBA guard Mike Bibby is being accused of sexual assault by a high school teacher employed at the school where Bibby coaches the varsity men’s basketball team.

Bibby is under investigation by police for an assault that allegedly occurred at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Arizona, according to the Arizona Republic. (RELATED: Ex-Cowboys Running Back In Court For Alleged Rape Yells ‘She Never Said No’)

Mike Bibby reportedly investigated for sexual abuse allegation https://t.co/v2E8cFrrV8 pic.twitter.com/qPmUl6PVPH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2019



According to a restraining order obtained by The Republic, Bibby is alleged to have grabbed, groped and threatened the woman. As he was rubbing up against her, Bibby allegedly told the woman, “What I could do to you.”

Bibby played 14 seasons as a guard in the NBA and has won four straight state championships as head coach at Shadow Mountain. Bibby’s attorney, Donald Harris, denied the allegations in a statement.

“I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen and that will be shown down the road,” Harris said. “Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.

Obviously, the details of these allegations are very disturbing. Stay tuned for more details on this developing story.

Follow William Davis on Twitter