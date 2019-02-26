Minnesota County GOP Shares Photo Comparing Bernie To Hitler

The Clay County Republican Party of Minnesota shared and then deleted a photo that compared Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to Adolf Hitler on Monday afternoon.

The post was captioned, “Those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeat its mistakes.”

It listed six points comparing the two leaders, which were:

Believed state power would fix Germany/America

Proposed gun control

Promised a political revolution

Called himself a socialist

Blamed Jews/the rich for Germany/America’s problems

Wanted a heavily regulated economy

The Minnesota GOP tweeted, “The recent FB post by a volunteer with Clay County GOP is not appropriate & we do not condone these actions or their sentiment. We have called on the local GOP unit to remove the post. We must, Republicans & Democrats alike, do better to dispel hate & come together as Americans.”

This is not the first time a member of Congress or a political party compared a political opponent to Hitler. Last month, Democratic Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson made the comparison between Hitler and President Donald Trump. He then doubled down on it. (RELATED: Rep. Hank Johnson Says He Didn’t Compare Trump To Hitler But Does It Again)

Andy Hollinger, the Communications Director of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, previously directed The Daily Caller to an article they published on the increase in comparisons made between the Holocaust or Hitler and a political opponent.

“This oversimplified approach to complex history is dangerous,” it reads. “As the Holocaust recedes in time, some Americans (and Europeans) are becoming increasingly casual and disrespectful to the mass murder of millions.”

