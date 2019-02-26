Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s ‘The Boss’ After Rolling Out Green New Deal

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called herself “the boss” Friday after rolling out the Green New Deal.

Cortez spoke at the “Girls Who Code” event at the New York Hall of Science on Friday, and fought back against criticism of the Green New Deal.

“Like I just introduced Green New Deal two weeks ago and it’s creating all this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried. So people are like ‘oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing.’ And I’m like ‘you try. You do it. Cause you’re not.’ So until you do it, I’m the boss. How about that?” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

