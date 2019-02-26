Catholic Mom And Legendary Porn Star Agree: Killing Babies Is Bad

What do a world-famous (albeit retired) adult film star and a Catholic mom/actress have in common? They both came out swinging when Democrats voted against a bill that would protect babies who survived attempted abortions.

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson took to Twitter on Monday when the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act failed in the Senate, largely along party lines, with the majority of Democrats voting against the measure.

These monster democrats are essentially butchering babies. #BornAliveAct pic.twitter.com/VmpQYAGbUi — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 26, 2019

Let this sink in. If you are a Democrat and support this evil you are damned. https://t.co/ByxRnpPjMH — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) February 26, 2019

Jameson was joined by devout Catholic and mom of four boys, actress Patricia Heaton. (RELATED: Patricia Heaton Takes Media To Task Over Treatment Of Catholic Boys)

While the majority of Democrats in the Senate voted against the bill — which would provide both medical care and legal protections to infants that survived abortions — three crossed party lines and voted with Republicans: Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, Alabama Sen. Doug Jones and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.

