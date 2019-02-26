Dennis Rodman Tells Joel Embiid To ‘Shut The F**k Up’ Over Michael Jordan Debate

Dennis Rodman has no time for Joel Embiid’s claim that Michael Jordan isn’t the greatest NBA player ever.

“Shut the f**k up, do your job, and go do Philly proud. What they need is a championship,” Rodman responded when asked by TMZ Monday about Embiid’s claim that Wilt Chamberlain was the greatest ever instead of Jordan. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Has Great Quote About His Six Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

This is why Rodman is the man. TMZ is out here looking for some in-depth analysis on who is the greatest, and he’s just telling people to “shut the f**k up.” We wouldn’t have it any other way.

Of course, Rodman might be a bit biased. He did play as Jordan’s teammate for several years. So, he might not exactly be the fairest person to ask.

Speaking of which, this seems like a great time to remind people that ESPN has an upcoming documentary about Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Rodman and the Bulls. It looks outstanding.

Cannot. Wait. “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

Finally, it’s never really fair to compare players from different eras. Michael Jordan would have probably averaged 60 points-per-game in the era of Wilt Chamberlain, and LeBron could probably have averaged 40 in the early 1990s.

We should just respect different players from different eras, and recognize that trying to compare all of them is simply insanity.