Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Answers Reporter’s Phone During Press Conference

Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella pulled a great move during a Monday afternoon press conference.

Tom Reed from The Athletic had his phone go off multiple times thanks to his mother trying to reach him during the press conference. Finally, Torts took the phone and answered it.

With a smile on his face the legendary hockey coach said, “I’d rather talk to you than your son.”

Ah Torts, we love ya pic.twitter.com/ljDgm5Iu00 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 25, 2019

Torts sure is on a roll lately. First, he told the media one of his players “sh*t his pants” a few days ago, and now he’s out here answering a reporter’s phone. (RELATED: Blue Jackets Coach John Tortorella Says Artemi Panarin ‘Sh*t His Pants’)

The man is bringing his A-game right now, and it’s awesome. He’s just another example of what makes hockey the best sport ever.

If you don’t think Torts answering a reporter’s phone is funny, then you simply don’t understand comedy. Lots of coaches get pissed at interruptions. He was just having a good time with Reed’s mom over the phone.

At the very least, it has to make you chuckle a little bit.