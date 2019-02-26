Tyga Still Invited To Floyd Mayweather’s Parties After Birthday Gun Incident

Rapper Tyga will still be invited to Floyd Mayweather’s future parties even after attempting to grab a guard’s gun on a guest at one of his previous parties.

Mayweather told TMZ at the Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles that Tyga would be welcome at any of his parties moving forward and didn’t seem to be concerned about Tyga’s questionable judgment calls.

The fight broke out during Mayweather’s 42nd birthday party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood. The fight between Tyga and an unidentified man allegedly occurred over “missed payments” on a Maybach car. Tyga claims the two have talked and worked it out since then. (Related: Floyd Mayweather Celebrates 42nd Birthday)

Mayweather told TMZ, “I don’t care that Tyga got in a fight at my party. Guess what?! It was good publicity for my party!”

In the video captured by TMZ, an extremely angry Tyga was physically removed from the party. As he is forced out, he reaches for his security guard’s gun. The guard thankfully keeps him from grabbing the gun.

This is a little wild yet totally characteristic for Mayweather. He welcomes more publicity but doesn’t make any comment on the gun incident. Not very surprising, considering how he’s been in the middle of gunfire before.

Back in April of 2018, Mayweather’s entourage was shot at and a security guard suffered an injury but has since recovered.

Putting everyone at your party at risk just so that you might get a little publicity still seems like a dumb decision to me. If anyone has any beef with Tyga, they might want to stay away from Mayweather’s next big party.