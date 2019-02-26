The Chicago Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s $100,000 Bail Is Reportedly A Christian Daycare Owner

R. Kelly’s $100,000 bail that allowed him to be released from prison Monday was paid by Valencia Love of Romeoville, Illinois.

Kelly spent the weekend in the County Cook jail before entering a not guilty plea to the 10 sexual abuse charges filed against Kelly for sexually abusing four women.

Shortly after the trial Monday, Love posted Kelly’s bail for him. Love listed her relationship with Kelly as “friend” on the bond slip filed with the bail payment according to The Chicago Tribune.

Apparently, Love owns a children’s daycare in Chicago called the Lord and Child Christian Day Care along with numerous restaurants according to documents obtained by Daily Mail.

As previously reported, Kelly allegedly had a relationship with a 15-year-old girl briefly before her 16th birthday. He also allegedly filmed himself having sex with a 14-year-old girl at his home and new tapes featuring other minors have been handed over to officials. (RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To 10 Counts Of Sexual Abuse Charges)

Kelly has been active since posting bail, stopping at a McDonald’s and a cigar bar Monday night. After being greeted by protestors at the jail, fans gathered at the McDonald’s.

Kelly is due back in court March 22.