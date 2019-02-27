Alliance Of American Football Continues To Get Impressive TV Ratings

The Alliance of American Football has continued its trend of strong TV ratings.

According to SportsTVRatings Tuesday, the AAF games over the past weekend on the NFL Network for week three got just more than a million viewers. As pointed out by Awful Announcing, the games on Saturday and Sunday saw jumps of 16 percent and 21 percent from week two of the league.

AAF on NFL Network 2/23-2/24: Saturday 8p: 491K (last week 424K)

Sunday 8p: 515K (last week 425K) — SportsTVRatings (@SportsTVRatings) February 26, 2019

The AAF has certainly had some problems off of the field. There have been payroll issues, a lawsuit and poroblems with where the team in Florida can practice. (RELATED: San Diego Fleet Quarterback Phillip Nelson Completes No-Look Heave Of A Pass)

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing at all times.

The pro football league The AAF has officially started, and a QB almost got beheaded in the first game. pic.twitter.com/bL6e6Y78Uz — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2019

However, the TV numbers have been solid from the jump. The debut weekend on CBS got more than three million viewers and beat a nationally televised NBA game.

If you’re an executive, player or coach in the league right now, then you have to be happy with the TV ratings. The NFL Network isn’t ever going to draw the same numbers as normal broadcast television, but putting up more than a million viewers over a weekend is very strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alliance (@theaaf) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:52pm PST

Plus, the numbers keep going up. Not only are they strong, but they continue to trend in the correct direction. I think the AAF is here to stay for a long time.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter