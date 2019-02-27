‘Bridezilla’ Demands All Wedding Guests Commit To Permanent Vegan Lifestyle

At most weddings, the marrying couple’s vows to each other are the biggest commitments made at the ceremony. A vegan wife-to-be is looking to break that mold.

The Australian bride made shockwaves on social media after demanding that all guests in attendance at her wedding, including her family and bridal party, permanently commit to a vegan lifestyle.

“Just for some context, some family members were told they are not invited to my wedding because we don’t want to host murderers,” she wrote in a vegan Facebook group, according to news.com.au. “Our wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of our lives.”

Originally, the event was just intended to have an animal byproduct-free menu, and all invited guests would be welcome to attend. While unconventional, this format alone did not cause an uproar.

However, the wife ultimately decided to double down and banned all meat-eating guests entirely. She then announced this decision on social media.

Despite posting her plans in a group of fellow vegans, reactions were overwhelmingly negative. Some responders suggested this would have been an ideal opportunity to spread the message of veganism, while others called her “messed up” and “out of her mind” for referring to her family as murderers.

One comment, seemingly written by a family member of the now-infamous fiancé, read: “What’s the most fucked up thing you’ve ever experienced? I just got uninvited to a wedding that I was meant to be a bridesmaid for because I’m not a vegan.”

The bride tried to defend herself by adding that her family has “consistently attacked” her and her partner “just for being vegan.” She deleted the entire post shortly after.

It is unclear when the wedding is set to take place, but it appears as though it will not be such a well-attended affair.

