Chris Harrison Talks Next ‘Bachelorette’ after Kardashian Backlash

As this season of “The Bachelor” comes to a close, Bachelor Nation always gets a little antsy about who is going to be the lead for the next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight that they are unsure of who is going to be the next leading lady, but it’s definitely never going to be Khloe Kardashian.

Harrison told ET, “No, It’s not breaking news. It’s not Khloe Kardashian. But I think everyone had a little fun with [the speculation] because obviously Khloe apparently went through a big breakup, I don’t know if you heard.” (RELATED: Khloe Kardashian Denies Becoming The Next ‘Bachelorette’)

When asked who it could be if it wasn’t Khloe, Harrison said it could be any of the girls on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Harrison told ET, “So, we have a little bit of embarrassment of riches. There’s some really strong, independent amazing women that we can choose from. So, what we’re gonna decide is: who’s ready for this, who can handle it, who will make a really good TV show.”

Yeah, Chris Harrison, you do have a ton of strong independent women on this season. My personal picks for next season have been hard to narrow down. However, I think Demi obviously would make for really great TV. So would Hannah B. and maybe Caelynn if she can get past the whole “I want to be the next Bachelorette” controversy.

The right choice is always the most obvious just like how Jason Tartick was the obvious choice for this season of “The Bachelor.” It would have been a better season all around because Underwood has the personality of a snail.