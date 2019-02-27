Cowboys Star Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely For Substance Abuse Policy Violation

Dallas Cowboys star Randy Gregory has been suspended from the league indefinitely.

According to Ian Rapoport Tuesday afternoon, the talented defensive end was suspended for “violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement.” Gregory has previously had multiple issues with the league’s substance abuse policy, which resulted in multiple suspensions. (RELATED: The Story Of How A Dallas Cowboys Star Got Put In Rehab Sounds Straight Out Of A Movie)

#Cowboys pass-rusher Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Big blow for Dallas. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2019

This is just jarring. It really looked like Gregory had turned his life around, and was cruising down the right path with the Cowboys.

There was even a huge profile on the NFL star and how he was able to beat his previous issues.

Now, he’s been hit with another massive suspension. After missing the entire 2017 season, he could easily end up with the same fate for the 2019 year.

I know that substance abuse is a lot more than just putting down whatever you’re consuming, but I’ll never understand how athletes with so much on the line just can’t seem to get it figured out.

Gregory balled out this past season. It looked like he was finally where he belongs, and now he’s been sidelined again for an unknown amount of time.

He really needs to get his life figured out before he worries about returning to the Cowboys. If he can’t figure out what’s going on in his personal day-to-day life, then football isn’t going to be a focus of his at all.

I really hope Gregory gets everything on the correct track because he’s far too talented to not be playing.

