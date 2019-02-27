Tennessee Man Faces Felony After Allegedly Dipping Testicles In Customer’s Salsa

Maryville, Tennessee police arrested a man after he allegedly dipped his testicles in a customer’s salsa Friday night.

Howard Matthew Webb, who is being held on $45,000 bond at Blount County Jail, was charged with “adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals,” which is a class C felony.

According to The Daily Times, Webb uploaded a 14-second video in which he is filmed sticking his privates into a cup of to-go salsa. The woman filming the video says in the background, “This is what you get when you give 89 cent tip for an almost 30 minute drive.”

Webb apparently is not an employee of Dinner Delivered, the delivery service which the customer ordered from. The woman who filmed the incident was an employee and has been fired from the company. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Spends A Sickening Amount Of Money On Food Delivery Service. Here’s What She’s Buying)

The customer, April Pennington, became aware of the incident after she saw the video posted in a chat group on Facebook. Pennington told The Daily Times she didn’t feel like the problem was being taken care of by the delivery company so she posted the video online herself. Since then the video has been removed from the internet.

Eighty-nine cents is a really crappy tip. This guy is a savage. However, you can’t just go around sticking parts of your genitals in people’s food. That’s insane. It’s one of those social codes that you just don’t break no matter the circumstances.

This guy could go to prison for 15 years and be charged a $10,000 fine.