An 81-year-old New Jersey man was allegedly assaulted in a supermarket Monday afternoon following a confrontation over a “Make America Great Again” hat he was wearing, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release Tuesday.

The Franklin Township man sustained minor injuries, according to the statement, but declined medical attention.

The incident, currently under active investigation, occurred at 3:24 p.m. on Monday at a supermarket on Elizabeth Avenue.

The only supermarket in the township on Elizabeth Avenue, as MyCentralJersey reported, is ShopRite.

A representative of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office told The Daily Caller they are “not releasing any additional information at this time due to it being an ongoing and active investigation.”

Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor, and Franklin Township Chief of Police Richard Grammar requested the public’s help in providing any information they may have about the incident.

The alleged attack in New Jersey is among a string of incidents in the headlines this month in which the alleged victims were sporting MAGA hats. (RELATED: Student’s MAGA Apparel Allegedly Gets Ripped Off At School: ‘Take That Sh*t Off N*****)

Last week, 41-year-old Rosiane Santos allegedly assaulted a MAGA hat-wearing man in a Falmouth, Massachusetts restaurant, snatching the hat off his head. Tuesday, the Brazilian national was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities. Santos was later released from ICE custody and ordered to appear before an immigration judge for removal proceedings, as CBS News reported today.

Earlier this month, 57-year-old James Phillips of Cottontown, Tennessee allegedly pulled a gun on a man who was wearing a MAGA hat while shopping at a Sam’s Club in Kentucky.

Reports by phone may be made by contacting the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100, the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533, or the Somerset or County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). Anonymous reports can also be made via the STOPit app using the access code: SOMERSETNJ.