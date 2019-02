You can expect to see Eli Manning back under center for the Giants next season.

According to ESPN, Giants coach Pat Shurmur told the media Wednesday, “I think Eli can help us win games, and he proved when the players around him started playing better that he can play at a very high level and help us win games, so at this point I want Eli back. He’s back.”

This might not be as crazy as you all think. The Giants have the sixth overall pick in the draft, and might want Manning to mentor his replacement for a year.

His play has dropped off dramatically, but that doesn’t mean he still doesn’t have something to offer in terms of leadership. (RELATED: Will The San Francisco 49ers Trade For Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr.?)

I have no doubt at all that Dwayne Haskins could learn a lot under his tutelage if that is the draft choice New York goes with.

Then, Manning’s contract will be done after next season, and he can retire in peace. He’s done more than enough to enjoy retirement.

He’s got two Super Bowl rings, he’s made millions of dollars and the party has to eventually end. That’s just the way pro sports work.

It should be a lot of fun to see if the Giants do pull a trigger on a young quarterback for Eli to mentor. Right now, that’s exactly what I’d expect to happen.

