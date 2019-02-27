Gun Test: IFC BUL 1911 Ultra Pistol

There’s been a trend of late among M1911 manufacturers to build 9 mm Luger-chambered guns on alloy frames. Sport shooters have discovered the lightweight guns to be accurate and fast to shoot with minimal recoil, while the familiarity of the M1911’s operating system and manual of arms has made the alloy-framed 9 mm a popular option for concealed carry use as well.

Israel’s BUL Transmark is among the latest to throw its hat into the ring with the Ultra pistol. Built on an alloy frame and with a 3.25″ barrel, the Officer’s-size gun has a capacity of eight 9 mm rounds and comes with two magazines. Imported by International Firearm Corp., the BUL Ultra possesses many of the features savvy shooters ask for at a surprisingly affordable price.

BUL machines the Ultra’s frame from 7075 aluminum alloy. It features machine checkering on the frontstrap at 30 lines per inch and a black anodized finish. In an effort to let the shooter get as high a grip as possible, the frame is undercut at the juncture of the frontstrap and trigger guard. Combined with a sweeping stainless-steel beavertail, shooters can achieve a high grip, which helps in controlling muzzle flip. The frame is fitted with an extended ejector to ensure empty cases are forcefully ejected. BUL outfits the Ultra with a single, strong-side-only thumb safety that engages and disengages crisply. A checkered aluminum mainspring housing is used on the pistol, and G10 stocks are affixed to the frame with hex-head screws.

The BUL Ultra utilizes a bushingless design, with a 3.25″ bull barrel and a dual recoil-spring assembly.

Like many manufacturers, BUL uses metal injection molding (MIM) parts for its lockwork and other small parts to save the cost of machining them. The elongated, Commander-style hammer, sear, disconnector, slide stop and magazine release are all made using the MIM process. Though purists might demand machined parts, these MIM components allow BUL to sell the Ultra at an economical price. Of course, any of the factory MIM parts can be replaced with aftermarket machined components, if desired. The Ultra’s frame and slide are of Series 70 design, with no trigger-actuated firing pin safety. Along with the lightweight aluminum trigger used on the pistol, that allowed BUL technicians to tune the trigger pull to a crisp 3 lbs., 12 ozs., which is very sensible for a defensive gun. The trigger breaks cleanly with nearly no overtravel. BUL machines the Ultra’s short slide from 4140 carbon steel. It features wide rear cocking serrations and a lowered and flared ejection port. The slide uses a traditional-style internal extractor, and the front sight is dovetailed in place. The low-profile rear sight is also dovetailed into the slide and is adjustable for windage and elevation. The slide is finished in a nonreflective black oxide coating. Low-profile sights are dovetailed into the slide, with the rear unit also being adjustable for elevation. A sweeping stainless-steel beavertail allows shooters to achieve a high grip on the handgun, which helps in controlling muzzle flip.