Isaiah Thomas Appears To Get In Altercation With Fan

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas appeared to get into an altercation with a fan during his team’s 121-112 win Tuesday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thomas appears to walk up to a screaming fan before being restrained, and ultimately walking away. It is not clear exactly what is being said during the altercation. (RELATED: Cavalier And Celtics Agree On Trade Involving Kyrie Irving And Isaiah Thomas)

See and hear for yourself:

IT got into it with a fan on the sideline last night (via murshed_sawaged/IG) pic.twitter.com/AtMawWCpjP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2019



The apparent altercation doesn’t appear to be a big deal. However, it’s almost never a good idea for a player to engage a fan. (RELATED: Get Ready, Isaiah Thomas Is About To Ball Out In Cleveland)

On the court, Thomas has been playing well and looks like he could be a key piece for a Nuggets squad that currently sits in second place in the Western Conference, one game behind the two-time defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors. The last thing he needs is something silly like this as a distraction.

