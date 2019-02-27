Ivanka Trump Accuses Yahoo Of Misleading Headline About Minimum Wage

First daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump criticized Yahoo on Wednesday for a headline suggesting that she does not support a minimum wage.

Yahoo published a story claiming that Trump challenged “Ocasio-Cortez’s minimum wage platform” by saying “people want to work for what they get.”

“No I did not,” Trump tweeted in response. “I do not however believe in a minimum wage guarantee for people ‘unwilling to work’ which was the question asked of me.”

No I did not. I support a minimum wage. I do not however believe in a minimum guarantee for people “unwilling to work” which was the question asked of me. https://t.co/NTzw8Bimaj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2019

In a preview of an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton set to air Sunday, Trump specifically attacked a proposal laid out in a FAQ sheet on New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal that guarantees a living wage for people “unwilling to work.” (RELATED: Ivanka Trump Rips Into Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal)

“So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want,” Trump explained. “They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

In response to the misleading Yahoo article, Trump also touted her work on “economic growth via workforce development and skills training.” Trump has also been a staunch proponent of paid family leave policies.

I’ve spent much of the last 2 years focused on inclusive economic growth via workforce development and skills training as well as pro-working family policies such as the doubled Child Tax Credit & CCDBG. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2019

