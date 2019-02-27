Jordyn Woods Reportedly Also ‘Hooked Up’ With One Of Khloé Kardashian’s Exes

Jordyn Woods reportedly also “hooked up” with one of Khloé Kardshian’s ex-boyfriends, James Harden, only a few hours after her alleged time with Tristan Thompson.

Sources told “The Blast” Wednesday, the 21-year-old friend to reality star Kylie Jenner got together with Harden on Monday, Feb. 18th, after the Houston Rockets star returned home to Los Angeles. That is reportedly the night after she got together with the Cleveland Cavalier’s player. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

Sources close to Woods said she explained to them she told the 34-year-old reality star ahead of time and got her “blessing.” Kardashian and Harden dated for 8 months after meeting at a party in 2015.

Reflecting on that relationship, Harden previously told Sports Illustrated it was not the best time of his life due to all the media attention.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” the Rockets player shared. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that.”

“It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me,” he added. “I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

The details are still tricking in about Woods and Harden alleged time together. However, what appears to be crystal clear is that the reality star was blindsided by Woods alleged one-on-one time with Thompson. And only learned about it, following a report in Hollywood Unlocked that the NBA player had once again allegedly cheated on her. (RELATED: PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Goes Out In NYC Wearing Blazer And Sheer Bra)

Shortly after the report, news that the Kardashian had finally broken off her relationship with the basketball star surfaced.

As previously reported, the allegations come 10 months after the reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, following another allegation that the basketball star cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.