Celebrate Kate Mara’s Birthday With Her Best Looks

Actress Kate Mara is a one-of-a-kind person.

The 36-year-old actress and model has been a star in multiple award-winning shows. Mara played major roles in “24,” “American Horror Story,” and “House of Cards.”

Mara is perhaps best known for playing Zoe Barnes in House of Cards. Her performance in the Netflix series as a journalist and fictional president Frank Underwood’s mistress put Mara on the map. The poise with which Mara played such an intense and troubled character proved that she was ready for primetime.

Likely due to her sterling performance in that show, at least partially, Mara was awarded the role of Mary Jo Koepechne in the 2018 film “Chappaquiddick,” another difficult major role for which Mara proved herself up for the challenge. In addition to her vibrant career as an actress, Mara has familial connections to two of the greatest franchises in the history of the NFL. Mara is the great-grandaughter of New York Giants founder Timothy Mara and Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney. (RELATED: Celebrate Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks)

Mara has quite the resume and plenty of reasons to celebrate her latest birthday.