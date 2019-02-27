Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Blue Sparkling Dress

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blue sparkling dress to an event at the Empire Music Hall in Northern Ireland.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Empire Music Hall on February 27, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Prince William last visited Belfast in October 2017 without his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couple's third child. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to celebrate inspirational young people from Northern Ireland at the Empire Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve aqua-colored sequins gown that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William at the celebration.  (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Empire Music Hall on February 27, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Prince William last visited Belfast in October 2017 without his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couple's third child. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Britain's Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend to celebrate inspirational young people from Northern Ireland at the Empire Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

She completed the great look with loose hair, pale-pink high heels and a matching clutch.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend to celebrate inspirational young people from Northern Ireland at the Empire Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to visit the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland on February 27, 2019. (Photo credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Judging by the pictures, Middleton and others looked to be having a good time.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Empire Music Hall on February 27, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Prince William last visited Belfast in October 2017 without his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who was then pregnant with the couple's third child. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Earlier in the day, Middleton joined in with a group of young kids in a game of “kickabout” at another stop during the trip.

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point and has been documented numerous times. Check out some of those unforgettable looks here.

