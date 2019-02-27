Kate Middleton Turns Heads In Gorgeous Blue Sparkling Dress

Your first name

Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous blue sparkling dress to an event at the Empire Music Hall in Northern Ireland.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve aqua-colored sequins gown that went down to her knees as she joined Prince William at the celebration. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the great look with loose hair, pale-pink high heels and a matching clutch.

Judging by the pictures, Middleton and others looked to be having a good time.

Earlier in the day, Middleton joined in with a group of young kids in a game of “kickabout” at another stop during the trip.

The Duchess of Cambridge joins in games with young girls taking part in the @OfficialIrishFA’s ‘Shooting Stars’ programme, on day one of #RoyalVisitNI. Find out more about the programme: https://t.co/F14fmaMa51 pic.twitter.com/XqGSmvkAAK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join children involved in the @OfficialIrishFA‘s grassroots programmes for a kickabout at @NorthernIreland‘s Windsor Park. #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/ya242qCXyX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2019

