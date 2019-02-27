Some Liberals Praise Michael Cohen For Testifying Against Trump

Former presidential attorney Michael Cohen is being celebrated by some on the left for his testimony that could implicate President Donald Trump before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Cohen’s prepared testimony makes explosive claims about his time serving the president leading up to and during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen said during his testimony. “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

He also claimed without evidence that Trump knew Roger Stone, a Trump associate, spoke to Wikileaks before the organization released hacked DNC emails which damaged Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony, But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

While many conservatives have pointed out that Cohen has previously lied to Congress, many on the other side of the aisle have praised him and his testimony.

Cohen will begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

Wow! Just wow! I mean wow! Michael Cohen’s opening statement on Trump was the most damning testimony I’ve ever heard against a president of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yvEmh7BDwR — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 27, 2019

Republicans seem to be suggesting that Michael Cohen going to jail is an elaborate money-making ploy. A rather extreme way to get a book contract! — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) February 27, 2019

Michael Cohen’s testimony is the first hearing in the impeachment proceedings of President Trump https://t.co/oqA8SgbjMY — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 27, 2019

Over and over and over again, what we will see today is that the Republicans’ terror at giving Michael Cohen a chance to speak to the American people will cause them to do everything they can to try to shut him down and stop this public hearing from happening. It’s *disgraceful*. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 27, 2019

Cohen’s testimony is the beginning of the end of Trump’s presidency. There’s no other way to spin it. There are too many questions. Too many crimes. If you think this isn’t the most damning testimony that’s ever been given against a president, then you’re lying to yourself. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 27, 2019

