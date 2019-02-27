Some Liberals Praise Michael Cohen For Testifying Against Trump

Mike Brest | Reporter

Former presidential attorney Michael Cohen is being celebrated by some on the left for his testimony that could implicate President Donald Trump before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Cohen’s prepared testimony makes explosive claims about his time serving the president leading up to and during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen said during his testimony. “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

He also claimed without evidence that Trump knew Roger Stone, a Trump associate, spoke to Wikileaks before the organization released hacked DNC emails which damaged Hillary Clinton. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony, But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

While many conservatives have pointed out that Cohen has previously lied to Congress, many on the other side of the aisle have praised him and his testimony.

Cohen will begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

Follow Mike on Twitter

Tags : donald trump house oversight committee michael cohen
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller