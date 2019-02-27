UFC Star Matt Hughes Hit With Restraining Order Over Domestic Violence Allegations

UFC star Matt Hughes has been hit with a restraining order from his wife.

According to TMZ Tuesday, Hughes must stay at least 500 feet away from his wife after a judge granted the order. His wife has accused him of a long and incredibly disturbing trend of violence against her. The allegations include choking, smashing her head against the shower wall and more.

TMZ reported the following details on one alleged incident of many accusations:

Audra says nearly a year later on July 21, 2018 … Matt told her, “I’m going to f*****g shoot you,” because she took his phone, claiming, “He was communicating with multiple women.” Audra also says just a few months later, on Dec. 12, 2018 … Matt hit her in front of her son, their daughter and her step-dad after she accused him of texting other women. Audra filed for a restraining order the following day … and a judge has since ordered the fighter to stay at least 500-feet away from Audra and their children.

This is just horrifying if any of the allegations are true. I’d encourage all of you to read the full TMZ report. It’s terrifying. This is also the last thing the UFC wants to deal with right now. (RELATED: Conor McGrego r‘s Return To The UFC Was An Absolute Circus. Check Out The Crazy Videos)

No sports league wants headlines about allegations of domestic violence against former stars. It’s just a terrible look, especially when the accusations are as bad as what TMZ has reported.

I know Hughes has had a brain injury stemming from a train accident, and I’m sure that has played a part in the allegations. Still, it’s terrifying.

The best case we can hope for in this situation is that he gets all the help he needs, his wife gets the safety she needs and everything eventually gets figured out.

Trust me, the UFC will do everything in its power to stop one of its former superstars from being allegedly involved in domestic violence. It would be a PR disaster if they stayed on the sidelines and did nothing.

