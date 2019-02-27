Megyn Kelly Reportedly Returning To TV After Being Removed From ‘Today’ Show

Megyn Kelly may be returning to TV just in time to cover the 2020 presidential race.

Sources told Page Six the broadcast star is considering coming back to television after being removed as the 9 a.m. host of the “Today” show following her blackface comments. Sources claim “Megyn isn’t trying to make any hard decisions right now. She’s emotionally scarred from what happened. She needs a break after decades of hard work.”

Page Six reported that in Kelly’s free time, she is spending time with her kids, cooking and making time for exercise classes.

Rumor has it that Kelly has been working on another book that explores what happened behind the scenes of NBC, but sources told Page Six that isn’t true, stating, “Why would she want to go back and revisit that NBC nonsense? If there were to be a book, it would be based around policy issues, which isn’t likely right now.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Is Out At NBC Pocketing A Total Of Nearly $70 Million)

The source continued that Kelly “doesn’t want to rush into something just for the sake of it.”

Kelly wants to make sure any new role she takes on is a good fit for her. Page Six was told that Kelly plans on staying off TV until October. Sources say she wants to find a role in election coverage for her comeback.