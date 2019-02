Miranda Lambert isn’t ready to talk about her new husband Brendan McLoughlin after announcing she and the New York Police officer recently tied the knot.

“Please — can you leave me alone, please?” the 35-year-old country singer snapped at reporters Monday pleading with them to leave her alone after she and McLoughlin arrived at the airport in New York City, per Page Six Wednesday. (RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Her Love Life And Breaking Hearts)

“If I say something, will you leave, please,” she added. “Like ‘the world should mind their own f—king business.'”

It comes after the “Mama’s Broken Heart” hitmaker shared the news on her Instagram that she and the NYPD officer had wed. They reportedly met in November when the singer was in the city with her group Pistol Annies promoting their third studio album, “Interstate Gospel November 2,” per People magazine.

She shared several pictures on her social media of her in a wedding gown from the big day. In the caption she wrote, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me #theone.”

As previously reported, her marriage comes just months after she reportedly split from boyfriend Evan Felker, a member of the “The Turnpike Troubadours,” whom she had been seeing for a brief time following news that she and Anderson East had broken up after dating for more than two years.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton. The two divorced in 2015 after four years of marriage.