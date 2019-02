The Montreal Alouettes cut quarterback Johnny Manziel on Wednesday.

Manziel played part of his CFL rookie season with the Alouettes, and was believed to be the quarterback of the future for them. It’s all over now.

General manager Kavis Reed told the media the following:

We are disappointed by this turn of events. Johnny was provided a great deal of support by our organization, in collaboration with the CFL, but he has been unable to abide by the terms of his agreement. We worked with the league and presented alternatives to Johnny, who was unwilling to proceed.

That makes the situation sound very bad, and not a good split. According to the CFL’s website, the league won’t “register a contract” for Manziel if he tries to sign with a different team in Canada. Essentially, that makes it sound like he’s banned.

It’s unclear at this time what caused Montreal to show Manziel the exit door, but he’ll probably have several options to keep playing. (RELATED: Former Ohio State Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Spends Time With Johnny Manziel)

I have no doubt at all that the AAF and CFL will make hard pushes to get the Texas A&M Heisman winner.

Check back for updates. This is a developing situation, and I’ll let you know more information on what happened when we have it.