Predators Trade Kevin Fiala While His Wife Is Giving Birth

Former Nashville winger Kevin Fiala got traded while his wife was in the process of giving birth.

Fiala, who is from Switzerland, got shipped from Nashville to Minnesota in exchange for Mikael Granlund.

Generally speaking, getting traded would be the biggest event of the day for an athlete, but not for Fiala. It was eclipsed by the fact his wife was giving birth to their child.

“I did talk to him as a father and now a grandfather. I didn’t even say anything to him about the trade for five minutes. I told him how important it was for him to take care of his wife and the baby and what a great day this is for he and his family,” general manager David Poile told the media Monday when explaining how the trade went down, according to Tennessean.com. (RELATED: NHL Ref Takes Puck Straight To The Groin. The Video Will Twist Your Stomach)

Talk about a wild day; it starts off wife going into labor and ends with Fiala being traded onto a new NHL team hundreds of miles away from his home.

That’s a turn of events that you just can’t bet on happening. Of course, having a kid is a hell of a lot more important than hockey, but it’s still a bit wild that he got traded while his wife was in the process.

You have to wonder what his wife’s reaction was when she saw him answer the phone. I’m going to guess there’s a real chance she wasn’t too happy.

I hope he tears it up in Minnesota, but he clearly has a lot to focus on at the moment. He’s about to learn what it’s like to juggle life as a star athlete and a father. That’s an experience very few people on this planet will ever have to worry about going through.

