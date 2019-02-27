Shop Early To Save On Patio Furniture

While it’s not outdoor barbecue season just yet, it is the perfect time to find deep discounts on patio furniture at Walmart. Dining sets, conversation sets, umbrellas, firepits, and even patio furniture covers are all on sale. For example, this Costway 4-Piece Rattan Wicker Furniture Set is reduced from $299.99 to just $185.99, and this Mainstays Stanton 4-Piece Conversation Set drops from $269.99 to only $178.

Save over $100 on select patio furniture with free delivery

For those seeking a higher-end, cushy conversation set, check out this Better Homes and Gardens Colebrook 3-Piece Chat Set, which is reduced from $399 to $299 and comes highly recommended from Walmart customers. With thousands of products to choose from, you’re sure to find a set that meets your needs.

Dozens of patio furniture sets are now on clearance-only at Walmart.com

