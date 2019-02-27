Teenage Suspect Arrested In Alleged Assault Against Elderly MAGA Hat-Wearer

New Jersey law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday accused of assaulting an 81-year-old man following a confrontation over the octogenarian’s “Make America Great Again” hat.

Law enforcement officials charged 19-year-old Ryan M. Salvagno of Somerset, New Jersey with assault (a disorderly person's offense) and harassment (a petty disorderly person's offense), according to a press release. Charges were filed in the Franklin Township Municipal Court.

The victim, whom authorities did not identify, was exiting a grocery store on Monday afternoon when the man later identified as Salvagno confronted him about his MAGA hat, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office also said in the press release.

Following a “brief verbal confrontation,” the victim attempted to leave.

As he turned to walk away, defendant Salvagno reportedly grabbed the victim's hat, and struggle for possession of the hat ensued.

Following the struggle over the hat, Salvagno “took the victim by the arm and threw him to the ground, tipping over the victim’s cart of groceries and ultimately throwing the hat to the side,” the press release explained.

Somerset Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson reported that the Franklin Township Police Department, on arrival, found the victim suffering from “minor injuries.”

A previous press release from the prosecutor’s office indicated that the man declined medical attention.

Salvago is slated for arraignment on Mar. 14, 2019.