Men Make The Strongest Women And Other Truths

On the show Wednesday, we get into all the news of the day — the North Korea summit, Michael Cohen drama, Sen. Cory Booker declares the American Dream dead, a Democrat compares Border Patrol to Nazis, Louie Gohmert rocks, and men make the strongest women. We get to all if it on today’s show.

The public hearing in Congress today featuring Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump facing a long prison term for lying to investigators and tax evasion, promises to have some fireworks. Democrats are looking to embarrass the president while he’s overseas and Congressman Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, is hinting that he’s going to ask about Cohen’s faithfulness to his wife. It’s going to be quite a show either way.

The House voted to override the president’s national emergency declaration on the southern border, soon the Senate will likely follow suit. None of it matters, it’s not going to change anything because the president will veto it and Congress doesn’t have the vote to override that veto. It’s all a show.

New Jersey Sen. and Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker thinks the American Dream is dead, that the United States is not the place you want to be born if you aren’t born rich because people can no longer get ahead. The fix, he says, is of course more government programs.

Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania compared U.S. Border Patrol to Nazis because reality doesn’t matter anymore to the left. We have the audio.

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert highlighted the hypocrisy of Democrats when, at a hearing on climate change, what they say is the most important issue in all of human history, only 2 Democrats bothered to show up. Gohmert used House rules to call for the meeting to be adjourned immediately after it began and carried the vote. The audio is hilarious, you have to hear it to believe it.

There is a force dominating women’s sports in colleges and high schools across the country. That force is men. You’d think the “party of science” wouldn’t be rejecting biology like they are.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, availablenow. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.