Trump And Kim Jong Un Shake Hands At Start of Second NoKo Summit

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met and shook hands in Vietnam amid the second international summit between the two leaders Wednesday.

The two world leaders greeted one another at approximately 6:29 pm local time in Hanoi, Vietnam ahead of a planned dinner, approaching one another from opposite sides of a staged area and meeting in the middle. The pair then shook hands in front of a group of U.S. and North Korean flags.

The handshake appeared to be firm but familiar, as the two men leaned in close to one another and Trump patted Kim’s back several times.

Kim initially appeared very grim. However, after a brief exchange with Trump, his face took on a wide smile. The pair appeared slightly confused as to where they were supposed to go after the photo-op.

Trump and Kim shook hands again later during a presser where each leader spoke briefly to reporters. The U.S. president initiated the second shake at the end of the presser and gently patted Kim on the hand as the two smiled.

Trump will be approaching the summit with the goal of reaching a denuclearization agreement with the North Korean leader after decades of tension between their respective countries. (RELATED: Here’s What Trump Hopes To Get Out Of Kim Jong Un)

Trump and Kim previously met in June 2018, where they discussed denuclearization and human rights.

