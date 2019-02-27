Virginia Tech Should Be Ashamed For Storming The Court After Beating Duke

It may be time to suspend the Virginia Tech basketball program for storming the court Tuesday night after beating Duke.

The 20th-ranked Hokies beat number three Duke, who didn’t even have Zion Williamson. Yet, the students apparently thought it was a good idea to try to storm the court.

Luckily, security didn’t allow it to get too rowdy, but that’s not the point. No program with any amount of self-respect should ever storm the court unless it’s for a title. (RELATED: Duke Gets Upset By Virginia Tech As Zion Williamson Misses Second Game)

You can watch the absurdity at the end of the video below.

What the hell were these dumb students thinking? Virginia Tech is ranked, and they were playing a wounded Duke team.

They should expect to win. They should have expected to dominate the Blue Devils without Williamson in the lineup.

Yet, they behaved with the attitude of losers. They behaved like they were shocked to win. What a sad state of affairs for the Hokies.

Should the VT program be suspended? That’s a conversation that I’m more than willing to have at this point in time. Storming the court needs to end.

It’s one of the worst parts of college athletics, and it’s way overdone. A message must be sent. Suspending the Hokies for the rest of the season could get the job done.

You feel bad for the players, but you just can’t tolerate a culture that thinks beating a crippled Duke team warrants storming the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball (@hokiesmbb) on Feb 26, 2019 at 6:13pm PST

We just can’t let it happen!

