Wisconsin Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Enters The NCAA Transfer Portal

Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s days with the program might be nearing an end.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Badgers quarterback has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. This will now allow teams from around the country to contact him.

Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin’s starting QB the last three seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per source — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 27, 2019

I knew this had to be coming. The writing was on the wall ever since the end of the season when he struggled with head injuries and superstar recruit Graham Mertz showed up on campus.

There was almost no way that Hornibrook was going to stick around, especially because there was a solid chance Mertz would get the start from day one. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Jul 30, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

I know Hornibrook has been ragged on by fans a lot, but the Badgers’ problems this past season weren’t all his fault.

Not even close, but he was a scapegoat for a lot of them. Then, he struggled with a head injury. It was a tough year for him.

I hope that if he does end up leaving that he finds a good school to take him. He seems like a legit dude, and he won a ton of games for my Badgers.

Now, it’s #MertzTime. Let’s get the party started.