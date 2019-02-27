Woman Gets Hit In The Head With A Golf Club

David Hookstead | Reporter

A video of a woman getting smoked by a golf club is making the rounds on Twitter.

The Barstool Sports account Fore Play posted a video of two women trying to hit some balls, and it didn't go well at all.

The woman swinging the driver absolutely crushed the woman next to her. She didn't just tap her. She crushed the woman.

Watch the unreal video below:

My friends, we're going to need an immediate CTE test on this one. There's no way that woman is okay after taking that shot to the dome.

It’s just not possible. If that happened to me, I’d probably just die on the spot.

Leo Dicaprio Shrug GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

How do you miss that badly? Seriously, how do you miss that badly? It’s such a terrible miss that you almost just have to laugh and respect it.

As for the unfortunate victim, I really hope there was an ambulance nearby because she absolutely was going to need one after that shot.

