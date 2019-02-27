Women In The Draft: A Good Idea?

A federal court ruled Friday that it is unconstitutional for only men to have to register for the draft.

So The Daily Caller News Foundation asked people in Washington, D.C., if women should have to register for the draft too.

Women “should be able to be home, because if they register you’re really putting both parents at risk,” one woman said.

It would be great “for women to show how mightyful they are and how powerful they are,” a young man said. “I think it would be great for them to be in the military and even high positions, generals and stuff like that.” (RELATED: Bar-Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

