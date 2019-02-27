Zeldin Disputes Omar’s Claims That She Fights Against Anti-Semitism

Republican New York Rep. Lee Zeldin is criticizing Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Wednesday for saying that she began her term in the House trying to fight against anti-Semitism.

Rolling Stone released a profile on the congresswoman Wednesday. During the interview, which was done prior to her accusing AIPAC of buying congressional support, Omar was asked about previous statements she’s made about Israel, which she has since apologized for. (RELATED: Omar Releases Statement After Backlash Surrounding Tweet Accusing AIPAC Of Buying Israel Support)

“I hope people understand how deeply I care about creating that world,” Omar stated. “That’s why one of the first things I did as a member-elect was to speak about the rise of anti-Semitism — and one of the first bills I cosponsored as a new member was legislation to elevate the position of a Special Envoy to combat anti-Semitism.”

Omar’s spokesperson pointed The Daily Caller to a press release about her vote on the Special Envoy position and to an op-ed she wrote in the Star Tribune in November discussing the rise in hate crimes, when asked if she could expound on how she’s helping combat anti-Semitism.

Omar has also faced off with conservatives over other remarks about Israel. Zeldin and Omar have sparred on Twitter on numerous occasions. Zeldin has repeatedly condemned Omar for her support of the BDS movement and the Democrats for placing her on the Foreign Affairs Committee, while Omar has accused him of being a bully. (RELATED: I Wish Hitler Would’ve Done His F***ing Job’: Congressman Zeldin Releases Anti-Semitic Voicemail He Received)

He told the Caller:

One of the first things she did as a Member of Congress was continue her history of peddling anti-Semitic tropes, building on her statement that Israel has hypnotized the world by claiming those who support Israel were paid off by Jews. Perhaps, her inability to justify these anti-Semitic statements is why she declined to explain them in Rolling Stone’s request for a follow-up interview. For this reason and many others, she should not be serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House should immediately pass H. Res. 72, condemning the anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hate rising in the United States and around the world.

The Republican Jewish Committee has also criticized Omar for some of her comments about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“We disagree with the sentiment that she somehow stands up against anti-Semitism. She has said blatantly anti-Semitic things., and she continues to say them even after being elected,” RJC national spokesman Neil Strauss told the Caller. “She supports the anti-Semitic BDS movement. No matter what votes she’s cast, there’s no escaping that she is an anti-Semite.”

Despite her statement, Omar has been tied to anti-Semitism throughout her tenure. She has announced her support for the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, which some consider to be anti-Semitic. Omar also previously implied that Israel is not a democracy and, back in 2012, accused Israel of “[hypnotizing] the world,” although she has since deleted the tweet.

