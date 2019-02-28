Alliance Of American Football Favored To Land Johnny Manziel

Oddsmakers think Johnny Manziel will take his next snap in the Alliance of American Football.

According to Oddshark, the AAF is at -275 to get Johnny Football after he was thrown out of the CFL. The XFL is at +600 to land the Texas A&M Heisman winner. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Reacts To Getting Kicked Out Of The CFL, Says He ‘Reestablished’ His Love For Football)

Odds for what league Johnny Manziel will play in for his next professional football game: AAF -275

XFL +600

AFL or IFL +600

CIF, NAL or AAL +850

NFL +1200 pic.twitter.com/XexShsQYT7 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) February 27, 2019

Darren Rovell initially reported that the AAF hadn’t been in contact with Manziel, but now, he’s saying the two sides have been in contact with each other.

Update: Johnny Manziel has been in touch with the AAF about possibly playing for the league (his rights are with San Antonio). Told AAF not moving on anything, if they do, until they find out why he was cut loose + to make sure he’s free and clear from Alouettes. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 28, 2019

The AAF does seem like the best option if Manziel wants to get back on the field immediately, and don’t think for a second that they wouldn’t take him.

The TV ratings would immediately see a massive bounce. Johnny Football playing on the NFL Network or any other cable channel is going to draw viewers. That’s just a fact.

Now, the money might be better in the XFL. So, there’s a chance he could just wait until 2020 to play again. Either way, there are only two leagues I see him playing in right away. It’s the AAF and XFL.

There’s no chance he’s going to the arena league. That would just be a waste of everybody’s time.

