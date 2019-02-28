Cardinals Say Josh Rosen Is Their Quarterback ‘Right Now’

The Arizona Cardinals are doing their best to stop speculation that Josh Rosen is going to lose his starting quarterback job.

The Cardinals hold the top pick in the draft this year. Naturally, that has led a lot of people to discuss what the team should do. Kliff Kingsbury’s admiration for Kyler Murray when he was coaching Texas Tech has oped the door for tons of speculation if they’d take the dual-threat first overall.

“Is Josh Rosen our quarterback? Yeah. He is for right now, for sure,” general manager Steve Keim told the media Wednesday, according to Sports Illustrated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals (@azcardinals) on Feb 5, 2019 at 8:08am PST

I’d really focus on the words “right now” when they’re coming from Keim. Does that sound like a guy who has completely shut the door on possibly signing somebody else? It sure doesn’t to me.

Rosen isn’t a bad ballplayer at all. In fact, he has a ton of potential, but I’m just not sure he’s better for Kingsbury than Murray would be. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

Kingsbury’s offenses flourish with dynamic quarterbacks, and that’s exactly what the Oklahoma Sooners Heisman winner is on the field.

You’re kidding yourself if you think the Cardinals aren’t taking a very hard look at Murray. I’m not saying they’re going to take him, but they’re doing their due diligence.

I can promise you that much. If I were running the Cardinals, I would seriously consider pairing up Murray with Kingsbury. The ceiling for success with that duo could be insanely high.

As for Rosen, he’ll find a new team very quickly if Arizona decides to shop him. He’ll have plenty of suitors.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter