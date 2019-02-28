George H.W. Bush’s Dog Starts New Job Helping Wounded Vets

Sully, the service dog of the late President George H.W. Bush, has begun his new vocation nearly three months after his owner’s death.

The two-year-old yellow labrador started his new job helping wounded veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s facility dog program Wednesday. His initiation ceremony took place Wednesday morning at the hospital which is located in Bethesda, Maryland. (RELATED: George H.W. Bush’s Service Dog Will Accompany His Body To Burial- Then Go On To Help Vets)

WATCH: Sully the service dog just started his new job helping veterans, and he’s honoring his best friend, President George H.W. Bush ????????https://t.co/OIibgXLEug pic.twitter.com/yXhIbIHRjf — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 28, 2019



Sully was adopted by the 41st president in June 2018, two months after Barbara Bush passed away at the age of 92. At the time of the former first lady’s death, the Bushes had been married for 73 years, and Sully has been credited with helping President Bush throughout the final few months of his life.

Following his death, Bush’s longtime spokesman, Jim McGrath, tweeted a photo of Sully by the late president’s flag-draped casket, with the caption: “Mission Accomplished,” and shortly after, it was announced that the dog would go on to help wounded veterans.



George H.W. Bush passed away at the age of 94 on Dec. 1, 2018.

