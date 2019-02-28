Get A Bluetooth Speaker You Can Count On For Over 20% Off

Bluetooth speakers have come a long way. It may have been hard in the past to get a decent-sounding, economical option that didn’t run out of juice in the blink of an eye, but not anymore. The VAVA Voom20 packs high-grade, dual drivers, as well as a pair of passive sub-woofers, to deliver crisp, clear, and powerful results. Plus, you can get one at a very reasonable price right now at The Daily Caller Shop—a 25%-off special brings the speaker to just $49.99 out the door, as opposed to the usual $64.99.

Take 25 percent off this Vava Voom20 that promises to deliver high quality sound and 8 hours of battery performance

Listen for an impressive 8 hours with the rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Bluetooth 4.0 ensures a reliable connection, and you can pair two devices to the speaker at once to conveniently switch between them as your day evolves. You can also connect via NFC or aux cable, should the need arise. Charge your devices with the on-board USB port, and use the VAVA around water without worry thanks to the IPX5 splash-proof rating.

Go check out the VAVA Voom20 for yourself and experience the ease and luxury of a top-shelf wireless speaker—only $49.99 after 25% off right now on The Daily Caller Shop.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.