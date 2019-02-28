Golden Tate Says He’d ‘Love’ To Play For The New England Patriots

Golden Tate is in search of a new NFL team, and it sounds like he’d really like to play for the Patriots.

Tate said in part when discussing possibly joining the Patriots on the Prostyle Podcast, according to an NBC report Wednesday:

Man, I would love it. I would love it. That organization, they’ve proven to be champions year in and year out … You gotta admire that organization. They do things right. They’ve been doing it for a long, long, long time. So, I’d definitely love to be a part of something like that and catch a few passes from ol’ Tommy Boy.

I remember being very upset when the Lions traded Tate to the Eagles. It would be literally the most Detroit story ever if he signed with the Patriots and started winning Super Bowls.

Kyle Van Noy left the Lions after being a high draft pick for Detroit, and then he won two Super Bowls in New England. We’ve seen this story play itself out before. (RELATED: Golden Tate’s Reaction To Getting Traded Is Heartbreaking For Detroit Lions Fans)

Now, it sounds like Tate would like to do the same thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Tate (@showtimetate) on Sep 29, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

New England could be the perfect fit for Tate, too. He’s incredibly elusive on the field, is dangerous as all hell coming out of the slot and can play on the outside, too.

Now, he’d probably have to take less than his market value to play for the Patriots, but he could be the perfect weapon for Tom Brady.

Julian Edelman and Tate is a very solid one-two punch for NFL receiving corps standards.

As a huge Lions fan, I hope he has success wherever he goes. We never should have gotten rid of him, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he tears it up on a new team.

He’s one of the best receivers in the game.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter