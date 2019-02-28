Graham Mertz Will Likely Start For Wisconsin At QB With Alex Hornibrook Transferring

Graham Mertz looks locked in as the starting quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers more than ever.

Alex Hornibrook made the decision to transfer after three years under center Wednesday, and now the program is almost certainly getting handed over to Mertz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

There’s no reason to believe Hornibrook wouldn’t have stuck around if he thought he was still going to start. Knowing what I know about Wisconsin and college football, he’s leaving because he’s seen enough out of Mertz to understand there is going to be a changing of the guard. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

That doesn’t mean Hornibrook can’t play or that he’s not a good guy. He can spin it, and I have no reason to believe he’s anything other than a genuine person.

In sports, there are just times when people have to move on, and that’s what’s happening here. Hornibrook gave my Badgers some great games and exits the program 26-6.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Hornibrook (@alexhornibrook) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

However, it’s time for Graham Mertz to get under center. The fact Hornibrook is leaving tells me more than anything else the highly-touted freshman is getting the starting nod.

That will make fans of the Badgers extremely happy. Graham Mertz is a baller, and there’s no other way to put it.

Blue Valley North’s Graham Mertz had himself a DAY at the All-American Bowl –Game record 5 TD passes on just 7 completions

–Awarded MVP trophy before game even ends

–Team wins 48-17 Pretty good for a kid from Kansas#CatchItKansas pic.twitter.com/6SDCeTmYkk — CatchItKansas (@CatchItKansas) January 5, 2019

It’s a very exciting time in Madison. I can’t wait to see what Mertz is capable of, and I wish Hornibrook nothing but the best.

Welcome to the insane world of major college football.

