Rep. Hudson Says AOC Voted For ICE Amendment Before She Voted Against It

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez almost voted for an amendment on the Bipartisan Background Checks bill that would notify ICE if an illegal alien attempts to purchase a firearm, Republican North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson told The Daily Caller on Thursday. She would have joined 26 other House Democrats, had she voted in favor of it. (RELATED: The 26 Democrats Who Voted To Pass Ice Amendment In New Gun Bill)

“I thought it was pretty amazing to watch the Democrats try to decide ‘Do we want to protect illegal immigrants or do we want to confiscate guns more?’ It was kind of funny,” Hudson said at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Hudson continued, “You had Ocasio-Cortez, who actually voted yes then switched to no then switched back to present then switch back to yes. So watching them twist themselves in knots trying to decide what’s more important to them—protecting illegal immigrants or confiscating guns was pretty funny.” (RELATED: Casio-Cortez Demands Trump Answer For Ice Funding — One Week After Voting To Fund Ice)

Ocasio ultimately voted against the amendment that inserted language into the bill related to ICE. The Caller reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office asking about her initial understanding of the vote on the amendment, but had not received a response at time of publishing. (RELATED: Pelosi, AOC Join Forces To Threaten Dems Tempted To Vote With GOP)

The amendment, previously voted down in committee when proposed by Republican Florida Rep. Greg Steube, was brought to the floor through a motion to recommit by Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins.

Follow Kerry on Twitter

Kerry Picket is a host on SiriusXM Patriot 125