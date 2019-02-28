Jaguars Say They Won’t Trade Jalen Ramsey

Don’t expect the Jacksonville Jaguars to trade Jalen Ramsey anytime soon.

Ramsey is known for being one of the most vocal players in the NFL, despite the fact it hasn’t always panned out on the field. He lit up several quarterbacks in a GQ profile, and then proceeded to have a 5-11 season. That has left some to wonder if it is time for a change of scenery. Don’t expect it to happen anytime soon. (RELATED: The Loudest Player In The NFL Gets Served A Hot Plate Of Karma By QB He Dissed)

“We’re not going to trade Jalen. When you have a player that’s one of the top at his position, it’s hard to replace that player,” Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell said during a Wednesday appearance on PFT Live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Ramsey (2.0) (@jalenramsey) on Dec 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

I can understand the Jags not wanting to move Ramsey. Despite the fact that he’s extremely loud, the former Florida State star is still one of the best players in the entire league.

When he’s at the top of his game, Ramsey is a lockdown corner. Guys like that aren’t exactly growing on trees around the league.

Yet, he should probably learn to dial his mouth back a little bit. It’s one thing to be loud and obnoxious when you’re dominating. It’s not really a problem at all if you’re backing it up on the field, but Jacksonville was awful last season.

Of course, that’s not all Ramsey’s fault. Still, he probably shouldn’t be doing GQ profiles about which QBs suck and then not even go .500. That’s just some free advice that he might want to consider.

