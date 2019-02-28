Jason Witten Comes Out Of Retirement To Rejoin The Dallas Cowboys

Jason Witten is headed back to the Dallas Cowboys.

According to a Thursday report from Adam Schefter, Witten has come out of retirement after one season to rejoin his old team. This also means ESPN will be looking for somebody to fill his spot on the broadcast team for “Monday Night Football.” (RELATED: The Dallas Cowboys Are Trying To Lure An NFL Legend Out Of Retirement)

After debating it during the regular season, Jason Witten has ended his NFL retirement to return to the Dallas Cowboys. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019

Witten said the following about getting back on the Cowboys:

The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong. This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.

Well, after one year, the legendary tight end is back in the game. Retirement must not have suited him well at all.

I have no doubt at all that this news is bound to make Cowboys fans everywhere very happy. Witten back on the field with Amari Cooper also running routes will make a dangerous combo.

According to Ian Rapoport, Witten will be getting around $5 million for the season. That seems like a pretty solid number to leave the booth for another season of playing tight end in the NFL.

Now, we’ll wait and see what he can do after a year away from the field. Something tells me that it won’t take him long at all to get back into his proper form.

