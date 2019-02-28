The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together

The Jonas Brothers are actually back.

They announced their return on social media Thursday. Corden is hosting “Jonas Brothers Week” on his comedy show “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” The boys will appear in sketches and perform their new single “Sucker” for the first time on TV, E! News reported. The boys also teased a new “Carpool Karaoke.”

“Sucker” will be released at midnight Friday. This is the first single the group has released since 2013.

“It’s nice to be able to finally tell somebody,” Nick Jonas told Corden during “Carpool Karaoke.” “We’ve kept this secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back.”

This reunion has been highly anticipated. Fans of the Jonas Brothers have been speculating about this return since the band’s Instagram was reactivated roughly a year ago.

Since their break up in 2013, the Jonas Brothers have each been focusing on themselves. Nick launched a successful solo career and even scored a Grammy nomination. Joe has been making music with his band DNCE. Kevin was the only brother to pull away from the music scene. He spent the time away working in real estate. (RELATED: Turns Out, Nick Jonas May Not Be As Smooth On The Dating Scene As We Thought. Read About His Techniques)

I am pumped for this reunion. Especially because it includes all three brothers. I thought they’d end up eventually getting back together, but I didn’t think Kevin would join them at all. What great news!